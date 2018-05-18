Five reasons to buy Saturday’s News - including 32-page Weekend magazine

Have your say

In The News on Saturday we have 56 pages of news and sport.

1. It’s the weekend again, and that means your regular bumper 32-page Weekend magazine including all the next week’s television listings

2. Find out the area of his squad that Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is determined to strengthen this summer.

3. Don’t miss our regular Saturday stroll down memory lane in Retro. This week’s we’re going back to 1988 - the year Kylie Minogue topped the Uk album charts.

4. Local schools were busy on Friday holding their royal wedding celebration days. We’ve got some wonderful pictures from across the region.

5. And toast Harry and Meghan on their big day with two cocktail recipes - a Ginger Royale and a Markle Sparkle!

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.