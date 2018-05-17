Five reasons to buy The News on Thursday - including Jobs

Retro 12 may 2018''Winners - The youngsters who were chosen to ride in the Royal Mail coach are, from left, Ryan Piggott, Simone Laraway, Lucy Saunders, Penny McCormick, Matthew Naylor and Nicholas Hibberd

THIS WEEK IN 1987: Lucky six win royal ride to see the Queen

In The News on Thursday we have 72 pages of news and sport.

1. We’ve a fantastic 16-page souvenir pull-out for you, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pompey’s glorious FA Cup win.

2. There’s a coupon entitling you to a FREE SAUSAGE ROLL at any GREGGS in Portsmouth.

3. We’ll be telling you the story of the Portsmouth sailors with a pivotal role in Saturday’s royal wedding.

4. We’ve a Britanny Ferries offer for trips to France at just £12 per person return

5. We have the tragic story of a woman who has died a year after a terrible road crash that killed her husband and son.

