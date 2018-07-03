Five reasons to buy The News on Wednesday - including Homes

Have your say

In The News on Wednesday we have 56 pages of news, sport and property

1. We’ve got Portsmouth fans’ reaction to England’s nail-biting clash with Colombia.

2. Our 12-page property guide, Homes, is unmissable if you’re buying or selling a home.

3. We have amazing new pictures of proposals for new sea defences in Southsea.

4. We tell the story of a bigamist who faces jail after his double life was uncovered on Facebook.

5. And we have reports from the trial of a man who denies attempted murder over a pool game in a pub.

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.