Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including 12-page Homes pullout

Have your say

In The News on Wednesday we have 52 pages of news and sport.

1. Looking for a new home? We have 12 pages of great property information in our weekly Homes pullout

2. Find out why the Hollywood movie crews were on the outskirts of Portsmouth.

3. Discover the strange political row in Portsmouth - over a Dreamboys concert!

4. We reveal the location of a former bingo hall that’s set to be partly demolished and turned into flats.

5. Find out the area where a plan for 200 new homes has been met with a furious response from residents

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.