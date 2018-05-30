Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including property

Have your say

In The News on Wednesday we have 40 pages of news and sport, plus a 16-page homes supplement.

1. Mutiny Festival founder reveals how he is ‘devastated’ by deaths

2. University of Portsmouth is celebrating as it’s named in UK’s top 25

3. Find out how a £15m cash boost could increase city school places

4. Read about the popular city sandwich shop opening up another branch

5. We explain how Pompey’s Jack Whatmough has been getting fighting fit

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.