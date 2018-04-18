Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s The News - including Homes

Have your say

In The News on Wednesday we have 64 pages of news and sport.

1. We have unrivalled coverage of Pompey v Bradford after Kenny Jacket told The Blues: ‘Only wins will do.’

2. We’ve news of a £10m development in Portsmouth, which is set to create hundreds of jobs and bring a significant economic boost to the region.

3. Our 16-page property guide, Homes, has all you need if you are thinking of a move, including advice on how to drop anchor on Hayling Island.

4. Portsmouth-based sailors tell us why they love their jobs, as the armed forces face a crisis in recruitment.

5. We report on tears and cheers as the crew of HMS Cattistock returns home to Portsmouth after a three-month mission with Nato.

Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.