Flaming bottle thrown at driveway in Portsmouth arson attack 

An ‘ignited bottle’ was thrown at a driveway on a residential street in Portsmouth.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday on Second Avenue in Cosham.

The incident happened on Second Avenue in Farlington. Picture: Google Maps

The flaming bottle, which police say had a sock stuck in it, was thrown at a driveway and hit a car damaged the paintwork on its boot.

Police say that the flames were put out quickly and nobody was injured as a result of the attack.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting the crime reference number *050011.

