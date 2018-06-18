Ghanaian Association of Portsmouth to host first ceremony

Have your say

THE Ghanaian Association of Portsmouth is to host an inaugural ceremony in the hopes of expanding its reach in the city.

The group has been operating for six years, but its vice-chairman said the group are now ready to formalise their presence in the area, and ‘bring social cohesion among minority groups in Portsmouth’.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 23, at Admiral Lord Nelson School at 6.30pm.

Vice-chairman Ben Abubakar said: ‘This is the official opening of the group.

‘We want to expand and formalise our business, and bring social cohesion among minority groups in Portsmouth.

‘We want to bring people together.

‘We have about 50 active members and 150 inactive members, and we’d like more people to join.’

Portsmouth North MP and secretary of state for international development, Penny Mordaunt, will speak at the event, which is expected to be attended by about 400 people.

Ghana’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, will also speak.

Organisers said the event will be a ‘cultural extravaganza’.