Got any embarrassing ink? Tattoo Fixers is looking for Portsmouth cover-ups in new series

A TELEVISION show that turns tattoo disasters into works of art is looking for applicants from the Portsmouth area.

E4’s Tattoo Fixers will start filming in autumn, with the chance to have embarrassing ink transformed by tattoo experts Sketch, Alice, Pash, Uzzi and receptionist Paisley.

Tattoo Fixers' new line-up. Picture: Studio Lambert

For the new series, the show is looking for anyone in the Portsmouth area who wants to erase a bad souvenir from a holiday in Ibiza, or has a tattoo gone wrong that needs some improvement.

Pash Canby said: ‘Cover ups are almost always a challenge, and I’m not sure if I’m prepared for some of the disasters to come!

‘However I’m totally excited to help people get over their tattoo nightmares, I’m also looking forward to meeting the clients behind these crazy decisions and being a part of something that showcases what I’m passionate about.’

His brother, Uzzi, said: ‘Joining the Tattoo Fixers team is awesome.

‘Of course there will be challenges, but I’m looking forward to taking them on and applying my art and tattoo skills into covering up some of the nations most embarrassing and shocking tattoos – and hopefully helping to heal some mental scars for our clients along the way.’

Anyone interested in applying for the show can go to studiolambert.com/take-part-tattoo-fixers.html – a picture of your tattoo will be required.