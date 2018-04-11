Great atmosphere at photographic exhibition

Have your say

More than 130 prints were entered into a prestigious exhibition.

Both amateur and professional photographers took part in the Petersfield Photographic Biennial One Day Exhibition held in St Peter’s Church, Petersfield, earlier this month.

All those who entered were members of Petersfield Photographic Society.

Organiser John Wigley said: ‘We had an entry of 132 prints with a wide range of subject matter.

‘There was also a display of 132 projected digital images on a large TV screen. Visitors could choose their favourite print and this caused great discussion between groups of people moving round the exhibition.

‘The church was an excellent venue for the exhibition and the buzz of conversation was inspiring.’

More than 400 people took part in the exhibition.

The visitors’ choice prize was won by Pauline Thornhill with a print showing a harvest mouse on an ear of corn.