Here are all the road closures that will be in place during Victorious Festival 2018

Victorious Festival is just under two weeks away and all of the road closures that will be put in place during the event have been announced.

The Libertines, Paul Weller and Prodigy are set to headline the festival on Southsea Common over the Bank Holiday weekend.

And in order to accommodate Victorious Festival there will be a series of road closures in the Southsea area from Friday, August 24 until Tuesday, August 28.

Here are all the road closures:

Temporary prohibition of driving

From 6am on Friday, August 24 to 8am on Monday, August 27

- Clarance Esplanade – From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park)

- Avenue de Caen – In its entirety

From 10pm to 11.59pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, August 26

- Duisburg Way – From its junction with Clarence Parade to 100m South East of its junction with Pier Road.

- Clarence Parade - In its entirety.

- Palmerston Road – From the junction of Clarence Parade to the junction of Osbourne Road.

- Jack Cockerill Way – In its entirety.

- Jack Cockerill Way Spur – In its entirety.

- Clarance Esplanade – From west of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way to east of the junction of Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

Temporary prohibition of through traffic

From 10.30pm to 11.59pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, August 26.

- Lennox Road South - In its entirety

- Clarence Esplanade – From its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way Spur.

- South Parade – From its junction with The Dell to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way.

- Burgoyne Road – In its entirety.

- St Catherine Street – In its entirety.

- Beaufort Road – In its entirety.

- Somerset Road – In its entirety.

- Beach Road – In its entirety.

- Clarence Road – In its entirety.

- Florence Road – In its entirety.

- Onslow Road – In its entirety.

- Malvern Road – In its entirety.

- Villiers Road – From the junction of Palmerston Road to Lennox Road South

- The Vale – In its entirety.

- Maple Road – In its entirety.

- The Circle - In its entirety.

- Lennox Road North – From its junction with Freestone road to its junction with The Circle.

- Victoria Road South – From its junction with Freestone road to its junction with Clarendon Road.

- Kent Road – In its entirety.

- Queens Grove – In its entirety.

- Queens Crescent – From its junction of Queens Place to its junction of Kent Road.

- Ashby Place – In its entirety.

- Serpentine Road – In its entirety.

- Netley Road – In its entirety.

- Auckland Road West – In its entirety.

- Auckland Road East – In its entirety.

- Osbourne Road – From its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way.

- Elphinstone Road – In its entirety.

- Ashburton Road – In its entirety.

- Shaftsbury Road – In its entirety.

- Nightingale Road – In its entirety.

- Western Parade – In its entirety.

- Castle Road – From the junction of Southsea Terrace to its junction with Hambrook Street.

- Southsea Terrace – From its junction with Pier Road to its junction with Western Parade.

- Duisburg Way – Eastbound from its junction with Pier Road Roundabout for a distance of 100m.

- Gordon Road – Eastbound from its junction with Victoria Avenue to its junction with Pier Road.

Temporary prohibition of driving (to facilitate one way for taxis and buses only)

From 10.30am to 11.59pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, August 26.

- Grove Road South – Westbound from its junction with Marmion road to its junction with Kent Road (except for taxis and buses).

- Portland Road – Southbound from its junction with Grove Road South and its junction with Clarendon Road (except for taxis and buses).

- Clarendon Road – From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).

Temporary prohibition of driving (at the discretion of Hampshire Constabulary)

From 10.30am to 11.59pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, August 26.

- Pier Road – From its junction with Bellevue Terrace to its junction with Duisburg Way.

- Pier Road (Southbound) – From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road

Temporary prohibition of waiting

From 8am on Friday, August 24, to 8am on Monday, August 27

- Clarence Esplanade – Clarence Esplanade from the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way, plus 3 spaces to the west of the floodgates.

- Avenue de Caen – In its entirety.

- Victoria Avenue Spur – In its entirety (Except for coaches and the vehicle removal programme).

- The Dell – In its entirety.

- Victoria Avenue – In its entirety (Except for coaches).

- Clarence Parade – 30 metres to the east of Serpentine gate (10 Bays).

- Duisburg Way – From a point 5 meters east of Common Car Park Exit for a distance of 10 Meters (2 Bays).

From 8am Friday, August 24, to 8pm on Tuesday, August 28

- Clarence Esplanade – From east of the bus stop outside the Blue Reef Aquarium to west of the D-Day car park entrance.

Alternative routes for traffic

The diversion route during closure times listed on Clarence Esplanade and Avenue de Caen will be Jack Cockerill Way, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way, Pier Road and vice versa.

The diversion routes during the temporary prohibition of driving between 10pm and 11.59pm on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday, August 26:

Kings Road, Elm Grove, Victoria Road South, Richmond Road, Clarendon Road, South Parade and vice versa.

Diversion route for Pembroke Road (southbound only) – Museum Road, High Street and Pembroke Road.

Reason for making the order

The Order is required to allow for the safe set up of event infrastructure, for the Victorious Festival event to take place and to reduce the disruption to traffic likely to be caused by the event.

A copy of the Temporary Order and a plan may be examined at the Information Desk, Ground Floor, Civic Offices, Portsmouth during normal office hours.