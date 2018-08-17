Here is the full list of items you are banned from bringing into Victorious Festival 2018

Victorious Festival is now only a week away.

The music event is returning to Southsea Common once again for the Bank Holiday weekend – Friday, August 24 to Sunday, August 26.

Crowds at Victorious Festival 2017

The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy are all headlining this years’ festival.

Victorious Festival is now in its seventh year in the city – having originally started out in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard before moving to Southsea Common.

Like any other music festival or large public event there are a number of things you aren’t allowed to bring into the venue.

And the festival has released a list of prohibited and banned items.

Here is the full list

- beanbags

- air horns

- Chinese lanterns

- chemical toilets

- sound systems

- generators

- BBQs

- glass bottles

- drones

- laser pens

- selfie sticks

- man-bags

- unofficial high vis jackets

- potential weapons of any kind

- new psychoactive substances

- nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

- balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

- illegal substances

- fireworks

- compressed gas containers

- flares

- smoke bombs

- flag sticks

- banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images

- any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

- animals (other than guide dogs)

- any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use); any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use

- any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person).

- any food (with the exception of baby food); any beverages (with the exception of sealed bottled water); or any camping chairs or similar seating.