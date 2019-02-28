Here’s how you can enjoy a free day out at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Have your say

Set sail for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with a fantastic EXCLUSIVE offer in The News on Saturday March 2.

Simply cut out the voucher and take it with you to receive FREE entry for one person on Sunday March 24, 2019.

You can use as many vouchers as you like, but they must be originals, not photocopies.

Explore all the dockyard attractions plus those across the harbour in Gosport as part of a special taster day.

A visit to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard takes you on a journey through time, allowing you to step onboard historic ships and explore magnificent museums from the Royal Navy’s past.

Visit Nelson’s legendary warship HMS Victory, dive deep onboard HMS Alliance or take a harbour tour and discover a working naval base from the water, including the mighty aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

See the history of the Georgian navy inside The National Museum of the Royal Navy, experience traditional boatbuilding techniques at Boathouse 4 or learn the history of Royal Navy armaments at Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower.

Included in the FREE day out are:

HMS Victory

HMS Warrior 1860

National Museum of the Royal Navy

Action Stations

HMS M.33

Harbour tour

Boathouse 4

Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport

Explosion! Museum of Naval Firepower, Gosport

Boat transfer to and from Gosport