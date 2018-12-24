Here’s how you can track Santa’s journey around the world this Christmas 

Father Christmas and his elves will be hard at work in the North Pole preparing for the big day.

With Christmas just a day away, it is safe to say they will be extremely busy as they get ready in time for Santa and his reindeer to travel the globe and deliver presents to children (and big kids) all over the world.

Here's how to track Santa's journey this Christmas. Picture: Andrew Littlewood

Toys will be made while the naughty and nice list will be checked twice.

And once again you will be able to track Santa's progress delivering his presents on Christmas Eve.

Here’s how you can track Father Christmas this year:

Norad’s Santa Tracker

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (Norad) have been track Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve for over 60 years.

Norad first started to track Santa in December 1955, following his journey as he leaves the North Pole and travels around the globe.

You will be able to follow Santa’s progress on Norad’s website on Christmas Eve - which is just nine days away from now - and Norad also has an app so you and your children cant track Father Christmas on the go.

The Norad tracks Santa app is available to download from the App Store on iPhones and is also available on the Google Play store.

Norad also has a virtual tour of the North Pole, movies, music and games on its website to keep you occupied for the next week.

Click here to visit Norad's website and to track Santa

Google Santa Tracker

Tech giant Google have also got into the Santa tracking game – and have launched their own website to help you follow Father Christmas’s journey this year.

Like Norad’s site it will track his journey around the globe on Christmas Eve and Google have also created a Santa tracking app.

On Google’s website, it creates a North Pole village full of games Elf maker and Wrap battle as well as educational options - such as learning about holiday traditions and a Christmas code lab.

There are also videos like Elf Car and A Day at the Museum – so there is plenty to keep the family entertained until Christmas Eve, when the tracker will launch.

Click here to visit Google’s Santa tracker

Other Santa trackers

On the App Store there are other options such as Santa Tracker Christmas Free (which is free) as well as a Santa Tracker app on the Nintendo Switch - if your little one is lucky enough to have one.

Email Santa will also be running a Santa tracker on Christmas Eve on its website here