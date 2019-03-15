Here's how your MP voted as Parliament agrees to delay Brexit

Have your say

BRITAIN may no longer leave the European Union at the end of this month after MPs backed a motion to seek a delay on Brexit.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, exactly two years after Article 50 was triggered, however that no longer seems likely.

MPs voted to delay Brexit last night. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

MPs voted 413 to 202 in favour of the Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the EU for a delay on Brexit.

The PM has said that it would be delayed three months until June 30 if Parliament supports her Withdrawal Agreement in a vote next week.

READ MORE: MPs vote to delay Brexit

However if her deal is rejected for a third time, Brexit could be delayed much longer.

Here’s how your MP voted last night:

Portsmouth North

Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, voted against delaying Brexit in last night’s vote.

Portsmouth South

Labour MP Stephen Morgan voted for the motion to delay Brexit in Parliament yesterday.

Gosport

Caroline Dinenage also voted against delaying Brexit.

Meon Valley

The MP for Waterlooville and the surrounding area, George Hollingbery voted for delaying Brexit last night.

Fareham

Former junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman voted against delaying the date of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Havant

Alan Mak also voted against delaying Brexit last night.

READ MORE: POLL: Should MPs vote to delay Brexit?

What have our MPs said about delaying Brexit?

Gosport MP Ms Dinage, who voted against the delay, told The News last night: ‘I was hopeful that we would deliver on the referendum and move forward with a Brexit deal this week.

‘An extension simply causes more uncertainty for local people, businesses and employers.’

Meanwhile Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said voting to extend Brexit was inevitable following the dire state of affairs.

He said: ‘The only reason the house debated the extension of article 50 is because of the appalling mess the government has made of the Brexit negotiations.

‘With days left until the deadline, an extension is not a choice, but a necessity.

‘Tonight I voted for that extension. I will continue to put party politics to one side and put our city and country first in finding a consensus for the way forward.’