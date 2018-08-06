Here’s the round up of a successful sunny four days at folk music paradise Wickham Festival 

Have your say

Thousands of people packed in to the Wickham Festival to make it one of the best - and hottest - years yet.

The family-friendly event, which has won awards for its friendly atmosphere, took place on fields off Blind Lane for four days this weekend.

The folk music extravaganza ended last night with a headline performance from Jon Boden and The Remnant Kings.

Thursday night saw The South and then Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel headline the main stage, while Friday had a performances from Kate Rusty and Show of Hands.

Saturday saw John Illsey from Dire Straits and Squeeze top the bill.

People had come from all over the country to enjoy the laid-back event.

Kate Harrison had come from Stroud to camp for the weekend as a birthday treat.

She said: ‘It has been great. It’s a really good festival - very well done with some great acts and friendly staff. Wickham is lovely too.’

The sun shone on festival goers - with the heatwave returning this weekend with temperatures topping 32C on Friday and staying hot over all four days.

For the Rowland family from Southampton, the weather made for a perfect school holiday camping trip.

Mary Coughlan performs at the festival

Dean Rowland, 43, was with his wife Molly, 36, and two sons - Sullivan, four, and Logan, seven.

Dean said: ‘It has been good fun. It’s our first time here but we’d definitely come again.’

Molly said: ‘There’s a nice chilled atmosphere. For us it’s not really about the music, it’s more than that, it’s a great experience.’

For others it was another great weekend in a series.

Festival goers at Wickham

John Scivier, 58, from Gosport, was at the event for the fourth year running with his friend Douglas Bright, 48, also from Gosport, and their families.

Last year’s festival was marred by wet weather but that didn’t put them off returning.

John said: ‘It is great family fun to be camping and there are some great bands.’

Douglas said: ‘It has been great, it always is, that’s why we are back for the fourth time.’

The festival saw an array of other events take place with kids entertainment, film screenings, comedy, dance acts and much more.

April Thornton was selling a range of colourful wares from her stall - Disneypops Festival.

The Harper family and freinds from Aldershot

April, from Barnstaple, said: ‘It is one of the best festivals in the UK.’

Mary Mantell and her daughter Rachel Mantell

Douglas Bright, 48, and John Scivier, 58, both from Gosport