Here’s when rubbish tips will be open over Christmas in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Hayling Island

Christmas is a time of excess but that can also mean lots of left over rubbish and recycling.
From used wrapping paper to Christmas trees there may be much more than you could fit in your bin for collection.
But the household waste recycling centre's accross the area will be open for much of the festive period.
Here is when they will be open:
Portsmouth
Paulsgrove Household Waste Recycling Centre
Paulsgrove Landfill Site, Port Way, Portsmouth PO6 4UD
It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Hayling Island
Fishery Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre
Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR
It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Gosport
Grange Road Household Waste Recycling Centre
Grange Road, Gosport, PO13 8AS
It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Havant
Harts Farm Way Household Waste Recycling Centre
Harts Farm Way, Havant, PO9 1HS
It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Waterlooville
Darnell Road Household Waste Recycling Centre
Darnell Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TX
It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.
From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.