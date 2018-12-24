Here’s when rubbish tips will be open over Christmas in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Hayling Island

Have your say

Christmas is a time of excess but that can also mean lots of left over rubbish and recycling.

From used wrapping paper to Christmas trees there may be much more than you could fit in your bin for collection.

But the household waste recycling centre's accross the area will be open for much of the festive period.

Here is when they will be open:

Portsmouth

Paulsgrove Household Waste Recycling Centre

Paulsgrove Landfill Site, Port Way, Portsmouth PO6 4UD

It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Hayling Island

Fishery Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre

Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR

It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Gosport

Grange Road Household Waste Recycling Centre

Grange Road, Gosport, PO13 8AS

It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Havant

Harts Farm Way Household Waste Recycling Centre

Harts Farm Way, Havant, PO9 1HS

It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.

Waterlooville

Darnell Road Household Waste Recycling Centre

Darnell Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TX

It will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

From December 27 to December 31 will be open from 9am to 4pm.