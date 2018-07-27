Here’s where in Portsmouth parking zones will be up for discussion

THE council has now revised its Residents’ Parking Programme which lists all current and potential permitted parking zones in the city and details any changes to be made to them in the future.

The most significant to note are listed here and on the agenda for next week’s traffic and transport meeting.

FH – Twyford Avenue: The area north of Northern Parade, this zone will be proposed for a formal consultation via a traffic regulation order.

HC – Kenal Avenue: An area of Baffins and Copnor which is east of Copnor Road, it has been restored to the residents’ parking programme at the request of Baffins ward councillors which means it is open to discussion.

KC – West Southsea: This zone is outlined by Kent Road, the seafront parades, Western Parade and Clarendon Road. Potential changes to the zone will be revisited by councillors.

MB – Orchard Road: This zone, along with MC, is considered as a first priority for consultation having been removed in 2015. Following feedback from residents of roads east of Francis Avenue, it is likely extensions will be made to the zones.

MC – Bramble Road: Like MB, this zone has been given first priority for consultation. It is worth noting that although MC and MB were previously parking zones in 2015, they were only there for a few months.

They were removed by the Tory administration after it took over from the Lib Dems.

MD – Kings area north: This zone is the area surrounding Campbell Road. A progress update report will be brought to Tuesday’s meeting which could mean a parking zone there is created in the future.

Many zones will stay uchanged, including JD Portsea North, GA Fratton, FD Bevis Road and FC Stamshaw South.