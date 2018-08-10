How long will the heavy rain last in Portsmouth? Here is the Met Office’s hour by hour forecast for today

A band of heavy rain has hit the Portsmouth area today bringing the threat of thunderstorms with it.

The rain is really bouncing it down in the city this morning and with the dark clouds covering the sky it looks like the soggy weather is here to stay.

Thunder and even the chance of hail are also being predicted for Portsmouth and the surrounding area today (August 10) by the Met Office.

Will the rain continue throughout the day – or is it just a brief passing shower?

Here is what the Met Office’s hour by hour forecast says:

Portsmouth

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – Thunder and rain

4pm – light showers

5pm – light showers

6pm – Thunder and rain

7pm – light showers

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky

Havant

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – Thunder and rain

4pm – light showers

5pm – heavy rain showers

6pm – light showers

7pm – sunny intervals

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky

Fareham

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – Thunder and rain

4pm – Thunder and rain

5pm – Heavy rain

6pm – cloudy

7pm – sunny intervals

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky

Gosport

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – Thunder and rain

4pm – light showers

5pm – light showers

6pm – heavy rain showers

7pm – light showers

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky

Waterlooville

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – Thunder and rain

4pm – Thunder and rain

5pm – heavy rain showers

6pm – cloudy

7pm – sunny intervals

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky

Hayling Island

11am – Heavy rain

12pm – Thunder and rain

1pm – Thunder and rain

2pm – Thunder and rain

3pm – light rain

4pm – light showers

5pm – light showers

6pm – Thunder and rain

7pm – light showers

8pm – sunshine

9pm – clear sky

10pm – clear sky

11pm – clear sky