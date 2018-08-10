How long will the heavy rain last in Portsmouth? Here is the Met Office’s hour by hour forecast for today

A band of heavy rain has hit the Portsmouth area today bringing the threat of thunderstorms with it.
The rain is really bouncing it down in the city this morning and with the dark clouds covering the sky it looks like the soggy weather is here to stay.
Thunder and even the chance of hail are also being predicted for Portsmouth and the surrounding area today (August 10) by the Met Office.
Will the rain continue throughout the day – or is it just a brief passing shower?
Here is what the Met Office’s hour by hour forecast says:
Portsmouth
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – Thunder and rain
4pm – light showers
5pm – light showers
6pm – Thunder and rain
7pm – light showers
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky
Havant
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – Thunder and rain
4pm – light showers
5pm – heavy rain showers
6pm – light showers
7pm – sunny intervals
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky
Fareham
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – Thunder and rain
4pm – Thunder and rain
5pm – Heavy rain
6pm – cloudy
7pm – sunny intervals
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky
Gosport
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – Thunder and rain
4pm – light showers
5pm – light showers
6pm – heavy rain showers
7pm – light showers
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky
Waterlooville
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – Thunder and rain
4pm – Thunder and rain
5pm – heavy rain showers
6pm – cloudy
7pm – sunny intervals
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky
Hayling Island
11am – Heavy rain
12pm – Thunder and rain
1pm – Thunder and rain
2pm – Thunder and rain
3pm – light rain
4pm – light showers
5pm – light showers
6pm – Thunder and rain
7pm – light showers
8pm – sunshine
9pm – clear sky
10pm – clear sky
11pm – clear sky