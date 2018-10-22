Hunt is on for top directors

BUSINESS advisers BDO is on the hunt for the highest achieving and most talented finance directors from the south’s mid-market companies.

The firm, in association with CMA Recruitment Group, has launched its Central South Mid Market campaign for the second year running.

Last year, Paul Winter, chief financial officer at Red Funnel Group, was named the region’s Mid Market Finance Director of the Year.

Malcolm Thixton, partner at BDO Southampton, said: ‘We will be looking for exceptional performance during 2018, in leadership and management skills, contribution to the performance and growth of the business and demonstrable financial accountability.’

Finance directors at mid-market companies with turnover between £10m and £300m, can enter. The deadline is December 14, with winners announced in the New Year. Go to bdo.co.uk or email cheryl.martin@bdo.co.uk for more.