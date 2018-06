It started life as a fundraiser for a new swimming pool and two years later ended up at the centre of a debate in the Houses of Parliament.

The Isle of Wight Festival, which was founded 50 years ago, initially became a victim of its own success. It is now back, in a different form, at Seaclose Park, Newport, and thousands will head over for a weekend of music and fun, later this month.

Here are a selection of pictures of the iconic festival from the archives, from the past five decades.