IN PICTURES: Final preparations for the royal wedding

A team of 50 personnel from the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines are in last-minute rehearsals for their role at the royal wedding on Saturday.

They have been training at HMS Collingwood for their ceremonial duties at the wedding.

Half of the team is made up of Royal Marines from 30 Commando, with the rest being drawn from the navy’s small ships and diving units – many of whom are based in Portsmouth.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their way into St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, the sailors and marines will form part of the 250-strong military guard of honour.