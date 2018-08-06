IN PICTURES: How Portsmouth gathered to celebrate 2014’s D-Day 70 spectacle 

FOUR years ago Portsmouth staged a stunning commemorative event to mark the heroes of D-Day.

Hundreds of surviving D-Day veterans gathered in the city to witness the spectacle marking the 70th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

It was held on Southsea Common, on June 5 – 70 years to the day that the Allied invasion force left the city for France.

Crowds were wowed by a spectacular Red Arrows display in the sky above Southsea. While members of the Royal Navy’s elite amphibious force the Royal Marines landing on the beach in a mock invasion of the island’s coastline.

Princess Anne led the city’s tribute. The royal was greeted by the war memorial on the common, before taking to a dais to receive a salute.

She then inspected the parade, which marched from Clarence Pier over to the memorial earlier, as part of the drumhead ceremony.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth played Globe and Laurel, By Land and Sea, Where’er You Walk and World in Union as she inspected the parade.

After paying tribute to all those involved in the Second World War mission, the Princess Royal inspected a parade and drumhead service.

The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Cathedral Choir, veterans, cadets and serving members of the military joined the event