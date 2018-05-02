IN PICTURES: Little Babyballet stars sparkle and shine

Proud parents couldn’t stop smiling as more than 100 tiny ballet dancers took to the stage

The youngsters, aged from three to six, from Babyballet Chichester and South Hants, performed at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on Sunday.

Twinkle’s Dream is about a little bear who is joined by lots of other characters on adventures to the circus and under the sea – all in a dream.

At the end of the dream everyone came together for a sparkling rendition of It’s Babyballet Time, complete with pyrotechnics and falling confetti.

More than 100 children performed – some for the first time – in two sell-out shows.

Karen Russell, owner of Babyballet Chichester and South Hants, was delighted.

She said: ‘A show like this takes a tremendous amount of teamwork, everyone worked so hard for so many weeks and especially on the day. Our Babyballet teachers are outstanding professionals and we are all so proud of our Babyballet stars.

‘So many parents have commented on the professionalism of the show, the costumes, the organisation and how it exceeded all expectations.

‘Our little stars just loved performing and especially the sparkly costumes and the glitter. They all want to do it again next weekend.’