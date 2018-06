Have your say

Smiles, laughter and music filled the air at the 33rd Paulsgrove Carnival.

Schoolchildren and community groups made their way through the estate as hundreds of people cheered them on.

They procession ended on Hempsted Green, Allaway Avenue, where people gathered to enjoy funfair rides and traditional stalls.

All pictures by Vernon Nash. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.