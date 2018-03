PORTSMOUTH is continuing to see snowfall, and will do so for the next couple of days, says the Met Office.

The yellow warning that was issued before the weekend has now been extended until Tuesday, with the snow not showing any signs of letting up.

But the snowfall has let some of Portsmouth’s keen photographers run wild – here are some of the best pictures that we have been sent.

To be included in The News’ snow photo galleries, send images across by emailing pictures@thenews.co.uk.