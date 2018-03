Have your say

More than 400 guests arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall on February 23 to help make a prestigious black tie awards ceremony an event to remember

Professionals from throughout the region attended The News Business Excellence Awards 2018, all vying to win coveted prizes at the 17th annual event.

A panel of expert judges spent hours deliberating over a high number of entries.

Click on the link above to see the outstanding businesses in our region who scooped a prize at this year’s event.