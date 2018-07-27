Here’s the latest round up from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
:: Darren Nicholas, 44, of Jason Close, Crookhorn, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on May 17 in Fareham.
He was fined £50.
:: Samantha Way, 44, of no fixed address, was convicted of damaging a door and wall in Campbell Road, Southsea, on February 26.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a six-month restraining order.
She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.
:: Troy Keating, 25, of St Pauls Road, Southsea, admitted theft of a Bantu push bike at Europa House, Havant, on January 27.
He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.
Bolt cutters seized by police must be forfeited and destroyed.
:: Ilie Anutoiu, 33, of Little Hackets, Havant, was found guilty of damaging a car windscreen on November 3, 2017, in Southsea.
He was fined £250 with £299.65 compensation to pay.
Anutoiu must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.
:: Jessica Bulic, 27, of Manor Farm Close, Selsey, admitted using a colour television without a licence betwee August 14 and 22 in 2017.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £120 prosecution costs.
:: Amy Carter, 35, of High Lawn Way, Havant, admitted theft of chocolate worth £112 from Lidl in Havant on April 11.
Magistrates jailed Carter for eight weeks.
:: Jamie Plaice, 36, of Inglis Road, Southsea, admitted theft of a speaker and signal booster worth £23 from Asda on May 18.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.
He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.
:: Barry Watson, 31, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted damaging a kitchen blind and crockery worth £40 in Waterlooville on October 16 last year.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £50 fine and £100 compensation.
:: Hayley Coates, 27, of Forelands Court, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving on May 8 in Stockheath Road, Havant.
She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.
A test revealed she had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg limit.
Coates must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
:: Stephen Diestler, 55, of Redbridge Grove, Havant, admitted drink-driving in St Andrews Road, Southsea, on May 7.
A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Magistrates fined him £120 with a 17-month ban.
He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.
:: Marco Dimascio, 23, of Thrush Walk, Waterlooville, admitted failing to stop when required by a PC.
He also admitted careless driving in Earlsdon Street, and without a licence, without insurance and having cannabis, a class B drug, all on May 3 in Portsmouth.
Magistrates fined him £160, imposed eight points on his licence and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.