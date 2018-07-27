Here’s the latest round up from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

:: Darren Nicholas, 44, of Jason Close, Crookhorn, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on May 17 in Fareham.

File photo dated 16/4/2008 of the famous statue of Lady Justice. Picture: Ian Nicholson/PA Wire

He was fined £50.

:: Samantha Way, 44, of no fixed address, was convicted of damaging a door and wall in Campbell Road, Southsea, on February 26.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a six-month restraining order.

She must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

:: Troy Keating, 25, of St Pauls Road, Southsea, admitted theft of a Bantu push bike at Europa House, Havant, on January 27.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs.

Bolt cutters seized by police must be forfeited and destroyed.

:: Ilie Anutoiu, 33, of Little Hackets, Havant, was found guilty of damaging a car windscreen on November 3, 2017, in Southsea.

He was fined £250 with £299.65 compensation to pay.

Anutoiu must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

:: Jessica Bulic, 27, of Manor Farm Close, Selsey, admitted using a colour television without a licence betwee August 14 and 22 in 2017.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £120 prosecution costs.

:: Amy Carter, 35, of High Lawn Way, Havant, admitted theft of chocolate worth £112 from Lidl in Havant on April 11.

Magistrates jailed Carter for eight weeks.

:: Jamie Plaice, 36, of Inglis Road, Southsea, admitted theft of a speaker and signal booster worth £23 from Asda on May 18.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 prosecution costs.

:: Barry Watson, 31, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted damaging a kitchen blind and crockery worth £40 in Waterlooville on October 16 last year.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £50 fine and £100 compensation.

:: Hayley Coates, 27, of Forelands Court, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving on May 8 in Stockheath Road, Havant.

She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.

A test revealed she had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35mg limit.

Coates must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Stephen Diestler, 55, of Redbridge Grove, Havant, admitted drink-driving in St Andrews Road, Southsea, on May 7.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a 17-month ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

:: Marco Dimascio, 23, of Thrush Walk, Waterlooville, admitted failing to stop when required by a PC.

He also admitted careless driving in Earlsdon Street, and without a licence, without insurance and having cannabis, a class B drug, all on May 3 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £160, imposed eight points on his licence and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.