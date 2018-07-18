Incredible VR experience will let you walk along the outside of Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower 

Have your say

An ‘incredible’ new virtual reality experience will allow visitors to Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower to experience the waterside landmark like never before.

A state of the art headset will whisk visitors from inside to outside of the building as part of the ‘Altitude’ experience.

Dare you take on the 'Altitude'

They will then be able to test their head for heights by walking along a recreation of one of the tower’s horizontal beams, known as the ‘ribs’, with seemingly nothing but a 90 metre drop to Portsmouth Harbour below.

Visitors can choose from a selection of simulated sky-high challenges which include collecting virtual coins and ringing a virtual bell positioned perilously far from the edge of the virtual tower.

Read More: YouTube prankster Zac Alsop tries to jump queue at Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Emirates Spinnaker Tower explained: ‘The experience is incredible.

Stephen Morgan MP tries out the VR experience at Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Helen Yates

‘It really does give you a feeling of vertigo, as if you’re actually up high, exposed to the elements.

‘Virtual reality is an exciting new addition to what we offer at Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

‘Abseiling days continue to be incredibly popular and we recently opened ‘The Drop’ which allows visitors to leap from a high-level platform like a stunt-person.

‘We hope that Altitude will offer a thrilling experience for those who want to keep their feet on the ground!’

The Lord Deputy Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fueller gives the VR headset a whirl. Picture: Helen Yates

Read More: Spinnaker Tower’s new adrenaline experience ‘The Drop’ to launch

Award winning virtual reality studio Polymerse has built a detailed CGI model of the towerand surrounding skyline.

Ben Barton, Managing Director at Polymerse, commented: ‘Working with Emirates Spinnaker Tower has been a real privilege.

‘Building on the tower’s breath-taking view, we wanted to produce a VR experience that was a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone who visited.

‘Utilising the latest VR hardware, a beautiful bespoke environment and some challenging games, we are really pleased with the outcome and look forward to seeing everyone’s reaction.’