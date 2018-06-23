‘Large number’ of cannabis plants found at Portsmouth address

Have your say

A man has been arrested after police officers found a ‘large number’ of cannabis plants at an address in Portsmouth.

The plants were discovered at the address in Highland Road, in Eastney, just before 2pm on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man, from Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and producing cannabis.

He has since been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

The Milton and Eastney neighbourhood team tweeted a picture of the plants on the Portsmouth Police Twitter account.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote 44180231991.