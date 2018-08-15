Line-up for Portsmouth music series at Guildhall

THE line-up for a series of music events has been announced.

Portsmouth Chamber Music Series starts in October at Portsmouth Guildhall and to mark its 15th year, there will be six concerts.

They will feature works by five composers new to the programme, including young British composer Joseph Phibbs. The series welcomes back Ensemble 360 and the Piatti Quartet along with world renowned pianist Steven Osborne, Goldmund Quartet and Trio Isimsiz.

Sponsored by the University of Portsmouth, the series starts on October 8 at 7.30pm with further concerts on Mondays at the same time. To buy tickets from Guildhall call (023) 9387 0211.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​