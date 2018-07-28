Live at the Bandstand cancelled today due to high winds

Organisers have cancelled today’s line-up at Live at the Bandstand.

Posting on Facebook they said ‘high winds’ forced the cancellation of today’s events.

It means tomorrow’s event will be held at the Gaiety Bar in South Parade Pier.

No alternative venue was available today.

A statement posted earlier today said: ‘PLEASE NOTE - Due to adverse weather conditions, Saturday 28th July has been cancelled and Sunday 29th will be re-located to The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier.’

Sunday's Through the Decades Show will see Amy Baker perform 1pm-2pm, Timeless on at 2.15pm-4pm and the Search for a Star final between 6.30pm-9pm.

Doors open at 12pm.