Live dissection company coming to Portsmouth on tour gets Dragons’ backing

THE company holding a live dissection tour, which is coming to Portsmouth next year, has been backed by investors on Dragons’ Den.

Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, from the popular television programme, have invested in ITAE Group which educates people in the human anatomy, Stem subjects and medicine.

The new partnership comes ahead of their Anatomy Lab Live tour next year which will see them travel the UK to dissect a human-based body with animal organs in front of audiences.

They will be in Portsmouth on March 23, 2019 and not many tickets are left.

Founder Samuel Piri said: ‘I was so pleased that all the Dragons showed a keen interest with some of them getting involved in some dissection.

‘I was overwhelmed to have received three separate deals in the Den and I am delighted that Deborah and Peter agreed to work together.’

For more information or to book tickets visit anatomylablive.co.uk