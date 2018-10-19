Live updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York City 

The Royal Navy warship HMS Queen Elizabeth is sailing into New York as part of her deployment in America. 

The £3.1bn aircraft carrier is in the states for historic flight tests – which have included landing of F-35 jets for the first time. Follow all the updates as she arrives in New York here: 

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in New York City. Picture: Royal Navy

