If the nationwide TV weather forecast doesn’t give you enough detail, a fast and reliable way to check the local conditions is to view live traffic webcams.

Heavy snow is sweeping the UK, and has resulted in the Met Office issuing weather warnings across the nation.

Picture: Highways England

A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office for the Portsmouth area, but other parts of Hampshire have seen much heavier spells of snow.

Most schools in the north of the county, which has an amber weather warning in place, have been forced to close today.

If you’re heading onto Hampshire’s motorways this weekend and you need to see what driving conditions are like, these locally positioned traffic webcams will give you the latest picture of both traffic levels and weather on your route through Hampshire.

Here are the links to the cameras:

M27 eastbound

M27 westbound

M3 eastbound

M3 westbound

