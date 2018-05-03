Mary Rose sets Lego challenge

Have your say

LEGO fanatics are being invited to recreate a famous portrait of Henry VIII this May half-term.

Enthusiasts will get the chance to build a four-metre high Lego brick mosaic of the king at the Mary Rose this month.

The team behind historical attraction have teamed up with Bright Bricks, an independent Lego brick building company, and the Walker Art Gallery for the exciting project.

Holbein’s famous portrait of Henry VIII hangs in the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.

It is considered as one of the nation’s most cherished works of art and provides and unique challenge for Lego brick fans.

It’s a fitting challenge set by the Mary Rose Trust, as the destination provides a unique experience of Tudor Life.

People of all ages are being encouraged to help build the iconic image.

Participation costs £5, allowing you the opportunity to build an 8x8 studded Lego brick square to be inserted into the overall picture.

Participants will receive a certificate and a map showing the location of their Lego brick in the portrait of the monarch, who commissioned the Mary Rose ship.

Those taking part will be entered into a prize draw and could win a Lego Ship in a Bottle set worth £70.

Sandra Penketh, director of Art Galleries at National Museums Liverpool said:

‘Younger visitors are often struck by Henry’s imposing presence and the fascinating story that surrounds the Tudor king.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing how visitors to the Mary Rose reinterpret the iconic image in mosaic form.’

The Mary Rose will be attempting to break another record this summer by asking visitors to help build a contemporary illustration of the Battle of the Solent.

Once complete, the structure will measure 12 metres wife and three metres tall. It will be the largest Lego 1x1 brick mosaic ever assembled in the UK.

To secure a place in the Henry VIII challenge, visit maryrose.org.