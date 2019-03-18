Meet the businesswoman running an online gallery from her home in Portsmouth

Have your say

BURSTING with artistic flair Michelle Gibbs wanted a platform to show off her work – and turn a profit in the process.

So while studying interior design at the University of Portsmouth she launched Art2Arts in May 2006 – and the online gallery is still going from strength to strength.

Artist Michelle Gibbs (37) from Stamshaw, Portsmouth, owner of an online art gallery called Art2Arts.''Picture: Sarah Standing (070319-1299)

Now with more than 700 artists signed up Michelle, 37, is able to keep the business going from her home in Lower Derby Road, Stamshaw.

From watercolours to contemporary art the Art2Arts website boasts a wide range of works.

People looking for art can even submit photos of their rooms and Michelle superimposes the works on the walls.

Anyone going on to buy a piece has free returns.

Businesswoman Michelle said: ‘This year we’ve just opened it up to international artists.

‘There’s a lot more galleries out there but we’re still going strong.

‘When I first started originally I sold my work on eBay then I started to do painting parties and I decided I wanted somewhere where people could get art from their own lounge and browse about.

‘It gives people more of a visual, sometimes it’s hard visualising how it’s going to look and I do try it before you buy too.’

Artists send out any purchased works directly to a customer with Michelle overseeing the sale and taking a commission.

Her line includes Portsmouth artists Lizzie Cornelius, Suki Nabarro and Martin Piercy.

Already mum to her two-year-old daughter Michelle sometimes works from the Village hotel off Western Road, and is pregnant with her second child.

She added: ‘When I first started there weren’t that many online galleries.

‘I wanted to create a portal for artists to show off their work.

‘They could upload their own work – they get an email and they send it out to the customer.’