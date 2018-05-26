Mutiny Festival 2018: Full line-up and schedule for Sunday

Have your say

Craig David and Sean Paul are among the big names who will be performing on the second and final day of Mutiny Festival.

Visitors on Sunday will also get to see performances from Mistajam, Kojo Funds and Kurupt FM.

Here is the full Mutiny Festival schedule for Sunday:

Main Stage

- 12pm Rachel Rose & Emma Conybeare

- 12.30pm Jon Besant

- 1.30pm Punctual

- 2.30pm 23 Unofficial

- 3pm Kojo Funds

- 3.30pm Mixpax (Dre Skull + Jubilee)

- 5pm Owen B with MC Ibz

- 6pm Kurupt FM

- 7pm Sean Paul

- 8pm Majestic

- 9pm Mistajam

Craig David Presents TS5

Amplified Presents Stage

- 12pm ABBO

- 1pm Junior Gee

- 2pm collective states

- 3.30pm Soul Divide

- 5pm Josh Butler

- 6pm Secondcity

- 8pm Darius Syrossian B2B Steve Lawler

On a Mission (Big Top) Stage

- 12pm: Patrick Mac Enri

- 1pm: Spinzee and Corsh

- 2.30pm: Klip & Outlaw and Brookside

- 4pm: Andy C and Tonn Piper

- 6.30pm: Hannibal and IC3

- 7.30pm: Frankee and 2SHY

- 8.30pm: The Prototypes and 2SHY

- 10pm: Elsta & Vinyl Richie and Malicious