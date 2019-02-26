Mystery Southsea streaker spotted running naked through streets of Portsmouth

A MAN has been spotted running naked through Southsea this morning.

The man was seen outside Friendship House, in Grove Road South, and police say they are investigating after receiving reports about the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a number of reports regarding a naked man who was seen running along Grove Road South in Portsmouth this morning.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’

A video was posted on Facebook by Cez Ricketts this morning of the man running along Grove Road South captioned ‘morning everyone welcome to Southsea’.

The 23-year-old said: ‘I went to the window to have a fag and I just saw this man naked and then he ran back past about 20 minutes later.

‘It was a bit of a shock and I put the video online and thought maybe it would get a few likes and it has gone viral.’

It has received 800 shares and has been viewed more than 47,000 times. One Facebook user tagged a friend and wrote ‘don’t u just miss home’.

The man was running towards Elm Grove.