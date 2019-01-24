IF you love watching TV then this streaming service might just have the dream job for you.

NOW TV are looking to pay one lucky Brit £35,000 take the UK’s first ever Box Set Sabbatical.

Giving the winner the chance to take some time out and catch up on iconic shows they’ve missed.

Emma Quartly, marketing director at NOW TV, explained why the streaming service has launched its Box Set Sabbatical.

She said: ‘Our research found one in seven Brits spend their holiday catching up on telly and 40 percent say TV helps them escape and relax, so in the depths of winter, we wanted to take duvet days to another level with the first ever TV streaming sabbatical.'

READ MORE: The Chase’s Bradley Walsh has say on Portsmouth v Plymouth’s ‘Dockyard Derby’

The winner will also get a NOW TV Smart Stick, plus 12 months of NOW TV Passes to help them do this.

The average Brit has just 100 minutes of free time per day, so with over 300 Box Sets of TV shows to watch on NOW TV alone, it’s no wonder one in 10 Brits crams in an episode over lunch and one in 20 (5%) admits to pulling a sickie to watch TV.

The research also found that nearly a quarter of Brits (23%) felt left out socially when friends, family or colleagues are talking about a show they haven’t seen - no wonder then that a third has watched a whole season in a day or weekend just to keep up.

Given the time, Brits revealed they would most like to start watching blockbuster shows such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos or The Walking Dead.

READ MORE: How Portsmouth fans reacted to The Chase's ‘dockyard derby’ question

How can I apply?

To enter, TV fans simply need to post a video or image showing why they deserve to win this ultimate gig. Entries should be submitted via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #BoxSetSabbatical and tagging @NOWTV.

A panel of judges, including Box Set buff and comedian, Joel Dommett, will review the entries and select a winner that they think best demonstrates TV watching passion, creativity and experience.

To help budding entrants, Joel has put together a handy video, offering tips on how to nail the pitch - which you can watch in the embedded YouTube link in this story.

Speaking about the competition, he said: ‘For anyone who loves telly, this really is the most unbelievable gig.

‘Sitting with my feet up watching my favourite shows AND getting paid for the privilege is something I quite literally dream about.’

When is the deadline for applications?

Entries are now open and close at midnight, Thursday 14th February 2019. Further details on how to enter, as well as full terms and conditions, can be found at www.nowtv.com/bss.