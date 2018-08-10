Parents warned over dangerous WhatsApp suicide game ‘Momo’

Have your say

Parents are being warned about the dangers of a WhatsApp game which encourages children to commit suicide.

The game uses the creepy horror movie style character dubbed ‘Momo – who like the Slender Man has gone viral.

Kids are encouraged to add ‘Momo’ as a contact on WhatsApp and then they are hounded with dares and violent images. With the last challenge being to commit suicide, according to the Mail Online.

The challenge has reportedly been linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina, with police investigating links between the ‘Momo’ game and her death.

She reportedly posted videos of herself online doing challenges before committing suicide.

Children in United States, France, Mexico and Germany have reportedly been playing the game as well.

Parents are being warned about the WhatsApp game 'Momo'. Picture: Guardia Civil/ Twitter

With parents being warned to tell their children to not add ‘Momo’ on WhatsApp.

The Civil Guard in Spain has issued a warning telling people to be wary about the challenge.

They said on Twitter: ‘Don't add "Momo"! You will see a strange face of a woman.

‘It is the latest viral of WhatsApp fashion among teenagers.’

The ‘Momo’ Challenge comes years after the Slender Man went viral online and led to 12-year-olds Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser in Wisconsin, America, luring their friend Payton Leutner into the woods and stabbing her 19 times in an attempt to impress the fictional character.

The inspiration behind ‘Momo’ was a doll created by a Japanese sculpture artist Midori Hayashi.

Which features the terrifying horror movie style face with the huge eyes and pale ghostly skin which is attached to scaly animal style legs.

The ‘Momo’ challenge is reminiscent of the Blue Whale challenge which swept the world in 2017 and was similarly linked to suicides of children.