Photographer Tom Goss shares his stunning photos of Portsmouth
Photographer Tom Goss has shared some of his favourite photos of Portsmouth.
Tom, who works for London Camera Exchange as an event manager at the Portsmouth branch, said: ‘I have been interested in photography for over 20 years and really got into it whilst studying BA Fine Art at Portsmouth University. Since then I engage with it in practically every way possible offering photographic services commercially, weddings and events as well as conducting workshops and one-to-one tutorials.’
A glowing sun partially illuminates HMS Warrior at Old Portsmouth.