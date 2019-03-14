POLL: Should MPs vote to delay Brexit? 

PARLIAMENT will vote on whether to seek an extension on Article 50 and delay Brexit today.

Following the defeat of her Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday and MPs voting to rule out no-deal last night, Theresa May is seeking approval from the House of Commons to ask for a delay on the date the UK leaves the EU from March 29.

It is 'certain’ that MPs will vote on Thursday to authorise Mrs May to seek a delay to Brexit, Chancellor Philip Hammond has said.

And European Council president Donald Tusk indicated that the EU may be ready to offer a lengthy extension to negotiations if the UK wants to ‘rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it’.

The Chancellor denied being at odds with the Prime Minister, after he called for Parliament to seek a ‘consensus’ solution to Brexit and to ‘explore other options’ if her deal is voted down for a third time next week.

But Labour called on him to join them in cross-party talks on finding a ‘compromise’ which can command the support of Parliament, after Mrs May's authority was severely dented by three defeats in the space of 24 hours.

Mr Hammond is the most prominent of a group of Cabinet ministers suspected by Leave-backing Tories of being prepared to accept a ‘softer’ form of Brexit.

Labour has tabled an amendment to the motion on Article 50, requiring Mrs May to seek an extension to avoid exiting the EU on March 29 without a deal and to ‘provide Parliamentary time for this House to find a majority for a different approach’.

Other amendments from The Independent Group and Liberal Democrats ask for a delay to provide time for a second referendum, something which is notably absent from Labour's proposal.