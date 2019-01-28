Pompey look to take action after ‘vile’ Harry Redknapp and Jermain Defoe Aids chant resurfaces

Have your say

POMPEY fans have called for action after a ‘vile’ chant resurfaced during the Blues’ clash with QPR at Fratton Park on Saturday – and senior members of the club say will see what they can do.

Supporters in the Fratton End were heard bellowing a ‘homophobic’ song about former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp, striker Jermain Defoe and Aids during the first half.

A number of fans took to Twitter after hearing the chant – branding it ‘reprehensible’ and ‘tedious’.

Season ticket-holder and former Pompey Supporters’ Trust board member, Scott McLachlan, said until recently the offensive lyrics had ‘fizzled out’.

‘I wasn't at the game on Saturday but I heard it resurface again at a home game around Christmastime,’ the 51-year-old from Southsea said.

‘I believe we are the best fans in the world when we are supporting our team but that chant is just very, very nasty.’

Mr McLahlan estimates to have heard ‘between 300 and 400’ fans singing the song in the Fratton End weeks ago – but stressed it was ‘by no means a majority’ of the stand’s fans.

One Twitter user said the hateful chant was ‘back with a vengeance’ on Saturday.

Addressing concerns Mr McLahlan made public on social media, Pompey Supporters’ Trust treasurer Donald Vass vowed to raise the problem internally.

Mr Vass, who sits on Pompey's Heritage and Advisory Board, tweeted on Sunday: ‘I will raise it at tomorrow's HAB meeting and see if the club can/do, for example, send letters to individuals identified after this kind of chanting.

‘Hard to police but if we are proactive in responding we can begin to change behaviour.’

Mr McLahlan said a ‘holistic’ approach to the issue would be best.

‘It's something the club needs to tackle for the rest of the season and the best way to do that is to get fans on-side,’ he said.

‘They need to have a quiet word and get the fans to understand why it's wrong and that they shouldn't be doing it.’

Portsmouth Football Club’s heard of safeguarding and inclusion, Colin Farmery, urged fans who experience the chant to take action as and when they hear it.

‘If you see it report it on our text hotline: 07500 778844,' he said on Twitter.

‘Stewards will be deployed to check out what you’ve reported. Note seat numbers, take videos and, above all, be prepared to make statements.

‘As a result of this spate we will be on particular alert next home game.’

Pompey will replay Saturday’s game against QPR – an FA Cup fourth-round fixture – after it ended 1-1.

The News has contacted Portsmouth Football Club for an official response.