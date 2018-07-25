Have your say

One of Portsmouth’s fastest growing breweries showed it could organise a perfect party as scores of people packed in to its open day.

The Urban Island Brewing Co held the event on July 14 and its owners Hayley Wise and her partner Guy Lymn say they were overwhelmed by the support shown from the community.

The open day saw a barbecue and live music from Dicey Riley, with people of all ages – and even dogs – enjoying themselves.

Hayley said: ‘I want to say a big thank you to everyone that made our official open day a great success.

‘We were overwhelmed by the amount of support, looking at the photos and the continuous queue for our Urban Ales.

‘It is nice to know that everyone enjoyed the day.’

The couple set up the brewery in Limberline Spur, Limberline Industrial Estate, in 2014 and when their craft beers took off, they opened a taproom earlier this year.

And Hayley said they haven’t looked back since.

The company, which exports to pubs across the south coast, brews a core range including golden English ale, west coast IPA and porter, along with a white label range of one-off brews, experimenting with a variety of different malt and hops from around the globe.

Owner Guy grew up around a brewery and thought taking on a brewery would be a great opportunity to expand the family business. And he built the taproom himself so that customers could drink beer at source.

The taproom is open 1pm until 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

Another brewery bash is being planned for the end of the summer.

For more go to urbanislandbrewing.uk/about/