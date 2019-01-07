Portsmouth Cathedral to host The Greatest Showman film night this month

PORTSMOUTH Cathedral will throw off the winter blues by hosting heart-warming film nights at the church this month.

The cathedral will screen three classic movies – The Greatest Showman, Sister Act, and The Life of Brian on January 18/19.

Portsmouth Cathedral will be showing The Greatest Showman this month

It will be only the third time ever The Life of Brian has been shown in an Anglican cathedral.

‘January can be a cold gloomy time after the fun of Christmas, so we want to spread some joy and laughter by throwing open the doors of the cathedral to make people smile and enjoy these three classic films,’ said canon Peter Leonard, acting dean.

‘Sometimes, churches are places which maybe take themselves too seriously, but we want to be a place of fun and push the boundaries of what such an amazing building can house.

‘Portsmouth Cathedral is for everyone in the city and we hope that lots of people will come and join in the celebrations.’

There will be popcorn on sale, a bar serving soft drinks for those doing dry January and beer and wine.

Tickets are £11 and £9 for concessions from derbyquad.co.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​