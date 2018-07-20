Portsmouth councillor takes part in food budgeting challenge

A PORTSMOUTH councillor has limited spending on food for a week to highlight the impact of poverty on people’s health and wellbeing.

Independent councillor Claire Udy, who represents Charles Dickens ward, set herself the challenge of feeding her family of four, as well as buying toiletries and having days out, on a budget of £35 for the week.

Cllr Udy was inspired by the work of charity FoodCycle who provide meals twice a week to struggling families in the city. The 30-year-old said: ‘There was a point where my family didn’t have much money at all and we had to stick to a strict budget every week.

‘It is not just tough to find cheap food but also food that is nutritious. If you buy the most basic food it often has no nutritional value and that is not only unhealthy but can affect the way you feel.’

She added: ‘I’ve eaten a lot of ready noodles.’

Claire has been sponsored by friends and family for the challenge with all donations going towards FoodCycle and has already raised over £200.

Camilla Jones from FoodCycle said: ‘We are delighted that Claire is taking on the challenge. We are running the Hunger Holiday Campaign to raise awareness of what is becoming a growing issue with many families and to give people the experience of living on such a low income.’

Free meals from FoodCycle are offered at John Pounds Centre on Tuesdays at 7pm and King’s Church on Somers Road every Thursday at 6pm.