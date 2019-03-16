Portsmouth fans warned of train chaos as fallen tree blocks line

Have your say

A FALLEN tree is blocking the rail lines as Portsmouth fans are warned of potential disruptions following the match.

Pompey are playing Scunthorpe at Fratton Park in League One this afternoon.

Fratton Station. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But fans who are planning on taking the train home after the match are being warned of delays and disruption as a result of a fallen tree.

South Western Railway tweeted: ‘NEW 16/03* Due to a tree blocking the railway between Haslemere and Havant the Portsmouth bound line is blocked.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 18:00.’

A Met Office weather warning for high winds has been issued for Portsmouth today.

The yellow weather alert is in place from 4am to 9pm, with predictions of 50mph winds.

On its website, the Met Office said: ‘Strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal counties of England and Wales.

‘Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of 60-65 mph.’

SWR trains are also running at a reduced speed of 50mph until 9pm tonight as a result of the high winds.

A spokesman for the rail franchise said: ‘Passengers travelling on South Western Railway on Saturday, March 16 are advised to check their journeys before travelling as a blanket 50mph speed restriction will be imposed across the network from 10am until 9pm owing to the forecasted severe weather.

‘With gusts in excess of 50mph forecast across the region tomorrow, these restrictions will be in place to keep trains running safely.

‘Passengers are advised to check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.southwesternrailway.com before travelling.’