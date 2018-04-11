Portsmouth FC fans react to club bid to trademark ‘Pompey’

Pompey fans have been sharing their views on Twitter after the club announced it was bidding to trademark its nickname.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has admitted some fans may have concerns over the move, but vowed the club would be ‘good custodians’,

Picture: Allan Hutchings

The club is hoping that, by owning the name ‘Pompey’, it will be able to enter an untapped market in merchandise and will restrict the sale of unofficial club products.

