Portsmouth group protest in Southsea in solidarity for migrants risking their lives to get to the UK

THE Portsmouth Stand up to Racism group protested on Southsea beach tonight in a move they say shows solidarity for migrants and refugees risking their lives to get to the UK.

It comes after six people were detained after being found wh e n they jumped off the back of a lorry near Cosham Train Station.

Mark Sage, protest organiser, said: ‘The government has whipped up a frenzy of racism over a hundred or so refugees and migrants crossing the channel.

‘We are here to demand Tory ministers like Sajid Javid stop playing politics with people's lives. We should open the borders. Refugees and migrants should be welcomed, not persecuted.’